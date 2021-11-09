HIGH POINT — The second-seeded High Point University men’s soccer team plays host to No. 6 Gardner-Webb in the semifinals of the Big South tournament tonight at Vert Stadium.
HPU ran its all-time record against the Runnin’ Bulldogs 13-1-4 with a 3-0 victory in regular season. The Panther earned a first-round bye as the second seed while GWU defeated Longwood 2-1 in the first round.
HPU’s keeper Holden Trent was named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award when the league announced season superlatives on Monday. Trent allowed just one goal in the seven conference matches in which he played.
Senior midfielder Lalas Ayertey and sophomore middle back Finn McRobb were named first team All-Conference and striker M.D. Myers and senior midfielder Sebastian Chalbaud made second-team All-Conference. Graduate midfielder Mason Marcey and junior defender Karsn Kendall were honorable mention. Sophomore defender Cooper Lindfelt made the4 All-Academic team.