HIGH POINT — A capsule look at today’s High Point University men’s basketball game:
WHO: Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) at High Point Panthers (5-6)
WHERE: Qubein Center
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Of note: Florida Atlantic won the only previous meeting between the two schools by 17 at home in 2019. . . John-Michael Wright of HPU is sixth in the nation in scoring and first in the Big South at 22.2 points per game. . . Panthers rank 10th nationally in shot blocks at 6.3 per game. . . All seven of Florida Atlantic’s wins have been at home. Owls lost on the road to New Mexico and Virginia Commonwealth. . . FAU excels in one area in which HPU has struggled, rebounding. Owls have outrebounded 11 of 12 opponents and are plus-6.7 rebounds per game. Panthers have one more rebound total than opponents. . . Michael Forrest, a junior from Lauderhill, Florida, is FAU’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game. . . Game is last for both teams before Christmas. HPU resumes play Dec. 29 at Michigan State while FAU opens Conference USA play Dec. 30 at home against Charlotte.