LONGWOOD, Va. — Sebastian Chalbaud scored in the 35th minute and the High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Big South rival Longwood 1-0 on Saturday.
The Panthers improved to 4-4-2 and 2-0-2 in the conference while the Lancers dropped to 3-6-2, 2-1-1.
“It was good to get the clean sheet and another result in the Big South,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said. “We are still working toward more consistency in our play and sustaining dominant periods for longer. Tonight was a good step in the right direction.”
Chalbaud scored on a header off a deflection from MD Myers. Myers knocked a ball into the box that came bouncing out after a cross from Mason Marcey was punched away by the Lancer keeper.
The Panthers return to action at N.C. State today.