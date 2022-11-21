SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — High Point University men’s basketball team rallied from three down in the last five minutes and defeated Central Michigan 68-67 in the opening round of the SoCal Challenge on Monday.
Jaden House led the Panthers with 26 points. Abdoulaye Thiam added 11, and Austin and Brant Randleman netted 10 each. Emmanuel Izunbor grabbed 12 rebounds while Austin had seven and Abdoulaye six.
Trailing 61-58, the Panthers (4-1) scored eight straight points. Randleman started the spurt with a fastbreak layup and added another bucket that put HPU up 62-61. House added a fastbreak layup, and two free throws by Abdoulaye made it 66-61.
The gap was closed to 66-65. House canned a jumper that pushed the margin to three with 1:51 and a bucket by Central Michigan closed the scoring with 1:31 to go.
HPU held a 53-43 lead with 10:32 to play after scoring seven straight points.
The Panthers will play Tennessee State in the event’s championship game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
That contest caps a three-day Western U.S. swing for HPU that began with a 78-68 loss to UNLV on Friday night.