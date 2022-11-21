SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — High Point University men’s basketball team rallied from three down in the last five minutes and defeated Central Michigan 68-67 in the opening round of the SoCal Challenge on Monday.

Jaden House led the Panthers with 26 points. Abdoulaye Thiam added 11, and Austin and Brant Randleman netted 10 each. Emmanuel Izunbor grabbed 12 rebounds while Austin had seven and Abdoulaye six.

