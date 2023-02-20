HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball team has reason to be optimistic heading into Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale against Radford in the Qubein Center.
The Panthers buried visiting Big South foe USC Upstate 81-66 on Saturday while showing much of the form they displayed in starting the season 8-1.
HPU attacked and ran from the start, went on big runs at the start of both halves, led by as many as 19 and closed on a 12-4 run after the Spartans got to within seven for the final time.
Abdoulaye Thiam led the Panthers with a season-high 24 points. Jaden House added 18 and Zack Austin had 15 points and three blocks.
The Panthers shot 56.6% against a team holding teams to 42% shooting as they improved to 5-11 in league play and 13-15 overall.
“I think we’re getting back to the basics of what we did before,” House said. “We’re taking practice more seriously, picking the ball up and running. Like coach said, we stayed composed when things weren’t going our way. Just slow down, call a play, get back to it and just stay together.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead by halftime and wallopped USC-Upstate 83-51 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday.
The Panthers, 14-12 overall, improved to 12-4 in the conference and clinched the second seed in the league tournament as third place Campbell lost and fell three games behind HPU at 9-7 with two games remaining.
Jenson Edwards, who hit 4 of 4 shots from 3 and 6 of 7 overall, scored 20 in leading the Panthers. Nakyah Terrell added 16 points, Sharika Baskerville 12, Skyler Curran 11 and Claire Wyatt 10. Jordan Edwards netted seven points and dished eight assists.
The Panthers hit 14 of 28 shots from behind the 3-point line while Upstate was just 3 of 15.
HPU led 30-16 after the first quarter then held Upstate to 1 of 11 shooting in the second quarter in expanding the lead 49-24 at halftime, then stretched the margin to 71-39 by the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers play at Radford on Wednesday and close the regular season at home against Winthrop on Saturday.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball team defeated Bryant 10-5 Sunday at Williard Stadium, completing just the second sweep of a season-opening series in the Division I era.
Cole Singsnak led the Panthers (3-0), going 4 for 4 with a two-run triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Trenton Pallas was 3 for 4 with a run scored and a RBI. Adam Staurt was 2 for 5 with a double and a RBI. Javon Fields and Brett Ahalt each went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Patrick Matthews was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Gus Edwards, a junior college transfer who is beginning the season as the Sunday starter, picked up the win in his first start for HPU. He went six innings, gave up two runs in the fifth, struck out six, walked two and surrendered three hits.
HPU won 7-6 on Saturday,
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — Emma Genovese scored a career-high four goals and the High Point University women’s lacrosse team turned back Mount St. Mary’s 10-8 on Saturday in Vert Stadium. The victory was the first of the season for HPU (1-1), which lost to Davidson a week earlier in its season opener.
Mena Loescher and Kay Roselli added two goals, and Shannon Bruce and Grace Smith netted one each.
HPU plays host to James Madison on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Vert Stadium.
MEN’S LACROSSE
LEXINGTON, Va. — High Point University scored the last five goals of the match and defeated Virginia Military Institute 17-11 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Friday at VMI.
Jack VanOverbeke scored twice and Michael Ippolito, Jack Sawyer and Brayden Mayea scored once each during the run as the Panthers held the Keydets scoreless for the last 17:17 of the contest.
Mayea led HPU with five goals. VanOverbeke had four. Ippolito added three, Jack Sawyer two, and Nick Murphy, Jaxson Lamb and Henry Mudlaff once each.