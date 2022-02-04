CHARLOTTE — ESPNU has selected the Longwood at High Point men’s basketball contest as its fifth Big South Wildcard broadcast of the 2021-22 season, it was announced Friday by the Big South Conference office.
The game will move from its current Wednesday, Feb. 16, date to Thursday, Feb. 17, and will tip at 9 p.m. from the new Qubein Center on the campus of High Point University. It will be the squads’ second meeting that week, as the teams will first go head-to-head in Farmville, Virginia, on Feb. 14 in a rescheduled game that was postponed on Jan. 8.
The Lancers (16-5 overall) are the Big South’s top team with an 8-0 league record and hold first-place in the North Division. The game will mark Longwood’s second-straight ESPNU appearance, as the Lancers’ will appear on the Feb. 10 Wildcard broadcast against USC Upstate.
Longwood leads the Big South in scoring offense at 77.9 points, scoring margin at +13.7, rebound margin at +8.1, and assists per game at 14.9. Justin Hill leads the team with 17.1 points in conference games (13.4 overall), followed by Isaiah Wilkins at 12.5 (12.2 overall).
High Point will make its eighth appearance in the Big South’s ESPNU Wildcard series. The Panthers are 3-5 in the North Division, but have suffered their five league losses by a combined 20 points (4.0 average). HPU is 8-4 in its new home — including 3-1 in Big South games.