HIGH POINT — With the seconds winding down and High Point dribbling out the clock, freshman guard Zack Austin went over and exchanged a hand slap with HPU president Nido Qubein, who was in his customary seat courtside.
The Panthers finally celebrated an overtime win this season after failing in the four previous tries.
Getting into the extra period thanks to John-Michael Wright sinking three free throws with 3.5 seconds left in regulation, HPU got stops on defense that they didn’t in the last five minutes of the second half and defeated UNC Asheville 91-83 before a boisterous standing-room-only Family Weekend crowd in the Qubein Center.
HPU improved to 10-13 and 4-5 in the Big South while Asheville slipped to 12-11, 4-6.
“Hopefully we can build some momentum off of this,” Wright said. “This shows we should have been winning overtime games this whole year, especially at home. It’s just a reminder of what we’re capable of.”
The Bulldogs scored first in the extra period. Wright tied it with a layup and Austin drained a go-ahead 3 with just under 3:30 left. Asheville got the lead down to two twice, the last at 85-83. Wright then hit two free throws and the Bulldogs failed to second on their last four possessions. They fouled after the first three of those and HPU hit at least one free throw each time to stretch the margin to the final score.
Wright, who also nailed a crucial 3-pointer and free throw with 20 seconds left in regulation, led the Panthers with 27 points. Austin, who also hit three free throws in the last minute, added 26 while Jaden House had 22.
“I think everyone stayed poised,” Wright said. “Every deadball, we knew what was going on. We talked it out and nobody had any confusion. I believe those steps we took allowed us to lock in and focus and do what we had to do.”
After losing the lead, the Bulldogs had the ball just once with a chance to tie or regain the lead. But, Wright was in the right place in the lane to intercept a pass intended for a cutter along the baseline. The stop was different than the end of regulation as the Bulldogs scored on 10 straight possessions in turning a 67-57 with 6:40 left to a 77-71 lead with 33 seconds remaining.
The late stops were also much different than HPU’s porous defense on the way to losses in its prior two games, against Campbell and Gardner-Webb.
“The emphasis in practice was getting into the gaps,” acting head coach G.G. Smith said. “We did a poor job against Gardner-Webb in the second half, We tried to clog the paint. There were some missed assignments. We gave up some layups at the end. We gave up 42 points in the paint but at least we had 44 so we still have to do a better job. But at the end, we got in those gaps.”
Wright made his four-point play with 21 seconds left in regulation, and after Asheville made 1 of 2 free throws, was fouled on a 3 attempt from the corner. After he made the first two free throws, Asheville called time out but it didn’t rattle Wright and he made the third.
“I knew I had to make them but we practice those situations a lot,” Wright said. “I told myself I do this everyday, just make them and get ready for overtime. I didn’t think about missing them. The energy of the crowd really helped and my teammates too. When they called the time out, I heard my teammates say, ‘don’t talk to John. Just let him be.’ Hearing them say that allowed me to stay focused. That was going through my head on the last one, you better make this.”
Austin got his chances at the free throw line late in the overtime after he grabbed rebounds following Bulldog misses.
“I’m one of the best free throw shooters on the team so I feel like I’m going to make it,”Austin said. “I shoot a good percentage so I trust myself to make those shots.”
L.J Thorpe led Asheville with 23 points. Tajion Jones had 21 and Drew Pember 16.
It was the fifth straight game that Smith served as head coach in place of Tubby Smith, who has been sidelined by COVID. G.G. Smith said there is no timeline for his father’s return.
“He got COIVD for a second time and he has some lingering effects,” G.G. Smith said. “When he feels better, he can come back. We’ll see.”
The Panthers play next at Presbyterian on Wednesday and return home to play Campbell on Saturday.
