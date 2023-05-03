HIGH POINT — High Point University’s lacrosse teams have the No. 4 seeds in their respective four-team conference tournaments.
The men’s squad faces top seed St. Joseph’s today at 5:30 p.m. in the Atlantic 10 tournament at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond, the host school and the No. 2 seed, plays UMass in the second game.
The winners play at noon on Saturday in the finals match that will determine the A-10’s first champion.
St. Joe’s went through the league unbeaten at 5-0 and finished 10-4. The Hawks are led by Carter Page, who leads the conference in goals with 41, and Zack Cole, the national leader in faceoffs won with 221 and the conference leader in ground balls with 150.
HPU finished 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Jake VanOverbeke paces HPU offensively with 32 goals (fourth in the A-10) and 29 assists (second in the A-10) for a league-leading 61 points. Grant Ammann anchors the High Point defense and leads the league in caused turnovers with 33.
HPU’s women face regular-season winner and tournament host Mercer in the opening semifinal game of the Big South tournament Friday at 4 p.m.
Mercer went 9-0 in the league and finished 15-2 overall. High Point, which is on a five-game winning streak, tied Furman and Campbell for second at 7-2.
The tie was broken by RPI, since all teams went 1-1 with others and had the same record against all of the other teams in the conference.
Furman receives the No. 2 seed based on its updated season RPI value of .497 (63 RPI), Campbell is the No. 3 seed with its RPI value of .492 (66), with High Point (8-9 overall) as the fourth and final seed with its RPI value of .486 (69).
The Bears are led by Shannon Urey, who was by far the best scorer in the conference with 72 goals including five game winners and shot attempts. Erin Degnan and Kayla Soltys of the Bears ranked 1-2 in draw controls per game.
Mena Loescher leads HPU in goals with 43 and ranks second in the conference in assists per game. Loescher, Urey and Rasa Welsh are tied for first for points (goals and assists) per game.
Furman plays Campbell at 7 on Friday. The championship match, also at Mercer, is slated for Sunday at noon.