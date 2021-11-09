HIGH POINT — The games start counting tonight in High Point University’s new Qubein Arena.
HPU’s women face Elon at 5 p.m., and the Panther men take on Shenandoah University at 8 p.m. on the first day of the NCAA basketball regular season.
The arena was christened last week with a pair of exhibition games against Mount Olive in which HPU’s men cruised to a 95-70 victory and the women weren’t overpowering in winning 82-68.
The men led by as many as 42 before coach Tubby Smith played his reserves for an extended stretch in the second half.
They were led by forward Zach Austin, who showed promise of giving HPU another scoring option as he netted 20 points in his HPU debut and grabbed nine rebounds.
John-Michael Wright, last year’s leading scorer who started at point guard, and center Emmanuel Izunabor had double-doubles.
One area Smith said needs improvement is ball handling, which had been a weak point the past two seasons. The Panthers committed 18 turnovers against the Trojans.
“We had some ill-advised turnovers,” Smith said after the game. “But they really go after you, consistently and constantly pressuring and attacking, so you have to be alert, make sharp, crisp passes and be patient with so many switches going on.”
HPU is playing Shenandoah, a member of the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, because the Hornets are coached by HPU alum Adam Walsh, who is starting his fifth season at the Virginia school after seven at Centenary.
Shenandoah is 0-2 after losses to Neumann and Gwynedd-Mercy by an average of 14.5 points in a tournament last weekend.
Jaylen Williams, a guard, leads the Hornets in scoring at 17.5 points per game while Noah Adams, a freshman guard, is next at 10 ppg.
The task is harder for HPU’s women as they face the Division I Phoenix, who picked up nonconference wins over UNC Greensboro, Furman, Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb on the way to going 7-8 last spring.
Elon is coached by former UNC great Charlotte Smith, who hit the game-winning shot in the 1984 NCAA national championship game
HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury was not pleased with her team’s effort in just about every phase of the game against Mount Olive.
“I wasn’t happy with our execution,” Banbury said after the game. “We’re going to have to get better and better quickly.”
One of the concerns was rebounding. The Trojans held a 37-33 advantage on the board including 11-4 in offensive rebounding.
“We don’t crash offensively too much,” Banbury said. “But we do emphasize five people crashing on defense. Almost every time they had an offensive rebound you could find we had two people leaking out. That can’t be us. We need everyone in there rebounding and limiting the other team’s second chance points.”
HPU did have two new players in the starting lineup — freshman Nakyah Terrell at point guard and graduate transfer Jaden Wrightsell in the post. The Panthers committed 15 turnovers against 18 assists.
Skyler Curran, the Big South Player of the Year who led the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament last season, scored a team leading 18 points in just 22 minutes against Mount Olive. Wrightsell, returning shooting guard Jordan Edwards and returning forward Claire Wyatt also played reduced minutes.
“We do have some new players we’re trying to work into the lineup,” Curran said. “It’s been an ongoing thing from practice, just trying to get going. It’s been a long preseason and the season has snuck up on us. Coach told us after the game it’s here and it’s time and we don’t have any more time to waste and we’ve got to get things going.”
