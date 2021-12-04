A capsule look at today’s High Point University basketball games:
MEN
HPU (3-4) AT ELON PHOENIX (2-6)
Where: Schar Center, Elon, N.C.
When: 7 p.m.
Last time out: HPU lost to Fruman 74-70 in double OT: Elon lost to UNC Greensboro 74-61.
TV: FloHoops
Of note: John-Michael Wright continues to lead the Panthers in scoring at 20.1 points per game, followed by Jaden House (13.9) and Zack Austin (13.0). . .House is hitting 53,8% of his field goal attempts, including 40% of his 3-point shots. . .Elon is looking for its first win over a Division I school this season. Phoenix have defeated Randolph College and Bluefield College. . .Elon was picked sixth in the CAA preseason poll. . .Panthers and Phoenix are meeting for the third straight season and second straight time in Elon. HPU won in overtime two seasons ago and Elon won last season. . .Elon’s top scorer, Darius Burford, is averaging 12.4 points per game.
WOMEN
HPU (2-4) AT LIBERTY FLAMES (6-1)
Where: Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Va.
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last time out: HPU lost at Wofford 74-52; Liberty won at Hampton 68-48
Of note: Liberty is seeking fourth straight win. . .only loss is to Memphis. . .Flames are looking to have the best start in a season since 7-1 in 2007-08. . .Panthers and Flames met regularly while Liberty was a member of the Big South . . .Saturday’s meeting is the 57th in the series. . .Flames are coached by Carey Green, who will be recognized for recently posting his 500th victory. . .Green’s teams have beaten HPU 38 times in 50 games. . .Liberty is 4-0 against Big South teams since leaving the conference. . .Mya Berkman is Flames’ leading scorer (15.3 ppg) and rebounder (8.9 rpg). She scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards against HPU last season. . .HPU’s last game in Lynchburg was in the 2018 Big South tournament semifinal against the Flames.