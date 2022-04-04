HIGH POINT — Brett Speight, who grew up around High Point University’s campus, left no question as to where his induction into the HPU Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday ranks on his list of his achievements.
“Absolutely, no doubt this is the biggest,” Speight said.
Bigger than a laundry list of noteworthy accomplishments as a basketball player that included helping the Panthers win the Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Conference tournament championship and reaching the NCAA Division II playoffs in 1997 — the year Speight earned all-conference honors for the second time, was chosen an All-American, the league’s Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.
Bigger than ranking in the top 10 on HPU’s all-time lists for points, scoring average, blocked shots and field goal percentage.
Bigger than helping Ledford High reach the 1992 NCHSAA 2A state championship game, where those Panthers lost to Ayden-Grifton in the Smith Center.
“This is one of the biggest days of my life, as an athlete, as a person,” Speight said. “It hasn’t sunk in. I was at a thing last night and someone said they were hanging out with a Hall of Famer. It didn’t sink in.
“You think about the Hall of Fame and it takes a lot to get there. I’m happy I put the time and work in and this is the reward for that.”
Speight was inducted along with soccer and tennis standout Chris Archer from the mid-2000s, women’s basketball and volleyball player Ursula Watt Barentte from the early 1980s, women’s soccer star Jen Evans from the mid-2000s and baseball player Tom Gamble from the mid-1980s.
They were originally selected for induction in 2020, but COVID-related precautions forced a two-year delay. Speight’s induction speech was his second at an HPU Hall of Fame ceremony. He delivered one in 2019 on behalf of his father, longtime Panther baseball coach Jim Speight, who died unexpectedly in 2018.
Brett first set foot on the then-High Point College campus at age 5 after his father was hired in 1979 and was still in elementary school when he saw Barnett play and first met Gamble. He recalled going to the athletic offices on one of his father’s early days on the job and meeting athletic director and basketball coach Jerry Steele while trying to find a ball to play with.
“I wanted to get in (the Hall of Fame), of course, I wanted to get in the same class as my dad,” Speight said. “That would have been fantastic. ... I was honored to give a speech for him. I haven’t cried, but I’m sure I will at some point.”
Despite his close ties with the school, Speight said, he considered other schools before picking HPU.
“Dad told me it was my decision,” Speight said of his college choice. “He said I could ask questions and he’d give me advice.”
All touched on how they got to HPU in their acceptance speeches.
Archer, who now works for the Premier League and plays tennis at the All-England Club, had the wildest story — a tale of an English farm boy who dropped out of school at 16 and worked as a dishwasher before he was recruited to play tennis for HPU along with two other Brits. He said he landed a spot on the HPU soccer team after the coach was impressed with how he kept his balance on a snowy pitch as a fill-in practice player.
He helped lead the Panthers to their first Big South championship match in 2006, was two-time all-conference and ranks second in school history in points and goals. He also helped HPU to its only Big South men’s tennis championship in 2003 and was named to the league’s All-Decade team in doubles.
“Always follow your dreams, and when opportunity arises, grab it with both hands,” Archer said.
Gamble, a former executive with five NFL teams and now director of player personnel on the University of Michigan football staff, said he had dropped out of Delaware after one semester because of playing time and didn’t know what he was going to do. Then he got a call from Jim Speight, saying that he could get into High Point but had to be on campus the next day and would have to sit out a semester while working to become academically eligible to play. He drove one of the team vans that spring.
“It was unusual but I’m honored and blessed,” Gamble said.
In 1984, Barnette was Carolinas Conference Female Athlete of the Year, NAIA District 26 basketball player of the year and an NAIA All-American. In volleyball, she was three-time all-conference and all-district, and won District Player of the year and All-American honors in 1983.
“It was my greatest honor and dream to be invited to play here all those years ago,” Barnett said. “To be recognized as worthy for the Hall of Fame is beyond any dream I’ve ever had.”
Evans helped the Panthers win their first two Big South soccer championships and NCAA tournament appearances. She was a four-time All-Conference selection, is still the program’s leader in points and is tied for most goals scored at 30. She also holds the school single-season record for points and shots.