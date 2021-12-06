A capsule look at tonight’s High Point University vs. Guilford College men’s basketball game:
GUILFORD COLLEGE QUAKERS (4-3) AT HPU MEN (4-4)
Where: Qubein Center
When 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last time out: HPU won at Elon, 83-77; Guilford defeated Virginia Wesleyan, 69-65.
Series: HPU leads 81-42.
Last meeting: HPU won 81-45 in a 2018 exhibition game.
Of note: HPU John-Michael Wright is averaging 21.2 points per game, which leads the Big south and is ninth in the nation. . . Wright is now eighth on HPU’s Division I-era scoring list. . . Zack Austin is second in the Big South and 13th in the country with 3.25 blocked shots per game. . . Game is an exhibition for Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference member Guilford. . . HPU is the second Division I exhibition opponent for the Quakers, who lost 77-68 to UNC Wilmington in the other, after staying within single digits throughout. . . In games that have counted, Guilford has won four of the last five and is on a two-game winning streak. . . Liam Ward, a forward, is Guilford’s leading scorer at 18.7 points per game and is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game. . . Julius Burch is next at 11.4 ppg. . . This is HPU’s second game against an ODAC opponent this season. . . It’s the first meeting of the two schools since the passing of Jerry Steele, who coached at both when they were NAIA-level rivals. . . HPU coach Tubby Smith was 0-8 against the Quakers as a player. Six of those games were in the old Greensboro Coliseum.