MOORESVILLE — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack will have steady work in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.

Sam Hunt Racing announced Thursday that it is adding a second team, which will use No. 24 as its car number, and Mosack will serve as its driver in 20 of the series’ 33 races. His debut with the team will be in March at Phoenix, the fourth race of the season.

Trending Videos