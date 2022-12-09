MOORESVILLE — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack will have steady work in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.
Sam Hunt Racing announced Thursday that it is adding a second team, which will use No. 24 as its car number, and Mosack will serve as its driver in 20 of the series’ 33 races. His debut with the team will be in March at Phoenix, the fourth race of the season.
Making his second Xfinity start ever, Mosack drove Hunt’s No. 26 in August at Watkins Glen, finishing 15th from 13th starting position. Mosack was one of the 10 drivers in the No. 26 in 2022. Hunt also announced Kaz Grala, who has a Truck Series win at Daytona, will be the only driver for that team in the upcoming season.
Other drivers for the No. 24 are to be announced.
Mosack, who has a degree in Entrepreneurship from HPU, has been a regular in the Trans-Am road racing series for the past two seasons, winning at Watkins Glen in each, and has gained a reputation as road racing specialist.
He made his Xfinity debut in June behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 on the road course in Portland, Oregon.
Mosack also has experience in late model short-track racing and this past season made eight starts in the ARCA developmental stock-car series, logging four top-five finishes.
He also raced twice in the NASCAR Truck Series. He was sidelined by brake failure at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and finished 31st at Bristol.