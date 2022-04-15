NINETY-SIX, S.C. — High Point University skied to a 24-over-par 312 in the final round of stroke play in the Big South women’s golf tournament Friday and lost a playoff with UNC Asheville for the last spot in the four-team match play Friday at the Patriot Club.
HPU, which was in first place after Thursday’s second round, and the Bulldogs deadlocked 44-over 908. UNCA shot 11-over 299 on Friday,
Campbell, which was second place on Thursday, shot even-par 288 and earned the No. 1 seed in match play with a 21-over 885. USC Upstate was second at 897 and Charleston Southern third at 907.
Gardner-Webb was sixth at 914, followed by Longwood (925), North Carolina A&T (948), Radford (949), Presbyterian (955) and Winthrop (966).
Danielle Suh of the Panthers, who was tied with Anna Nordfors for first entering Friday, shot 4-over 76 and finished in a tied for second with Praew Nontrux of USC Upstate and Caroline Englebredt at 4-over 220 and eight shots behind Nordfors, who carded a final round 68.
Ana-Elena Kusters and Sarah Kahn of HPU were among those who tied for 14th at 228. Kuester shot a final round 77 and Kahn skied to an 81. Olivia John shot a second consecutive 78 and tied for 33rd at 239. Vynie Chen of the Panthers added an 82 and tied for 39th at 241.