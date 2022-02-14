CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Defending NCAA champion Virginia withstood a High Point University rally and won 11-10 in men’s lacrosse on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
Asher Nolting, Michael Ippolito, and Brayden Mayea scored two goals each on Sunday for the Panthers. Tommy Meehan, Nick Rizzo and Koby Russell added one apiece.
Nolting also dished three assists and is now tied for 18th in NCAA history with 159 for his career.
HPU led 1-0, fell behind then tied the score at 2-2, 4-4 and 6-6. The Wahoos scored four in a row and the Panthers got as close as 10-9 and 11-10.
HPU (1-1-1) returns to action on Saturday at Navy.
MEN’S BASKETBALL AUSTIN REPEATSCHARLOTTE — High Point University forward Zack Austin was named Big South men’s basketball Freshman of the Week for games played Feb. 7-13, the conference announced Monday. Austin was selected for the seventh time, tying the award record.
Austin averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games last week, in addition to 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. He opened with 19 points on 7-of-11 from the field with two blocks and two steals in a win at Presbyterian. On Saturday, he led HPU with 11 rebounds and had two more steals in a loss to Campbell.
TRACK AND FIELD
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Chris Niekirk of High Point University finished first in the shot put with a throw of 18.24 meters at the Darius Dixon Invitational during the weekend.
Houcine El Bouchrak broke the Panthers’ 17-year-old school record in the indoor 3,000m run with a time of 8:12.64 as he finished 16th. Paul Gore finished in fifth place in the 200m final in 21.63. He also finished in seventh place in the 60m final in 6.89 seconds.
High Point’s distance medley relay team of Gabriel Ludwick, Bobby Dupell, Jonny House, and Graham Ferguson finished in third in 10:04.24.