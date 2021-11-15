BUIES CREEK – The second half of Sunday’s Big South men’s soccer championship match between High Point University and Campbell looked like their scoreless regular season meeting two weeks earlier.
The first half did not.
HPU sprung a leak on defense after being stingy against Big South teams, failed to score the final equalizer and fell 3-2 at the Eakes Athletic Complex.
“We played well for 45 minutes," HPU head coach Zach Haines said after the Camels had accepted the championship trophy. “But, playing well for just 45 minutes is not enough when you play a quality team like Campbell.”
By the winning the tournament, the Camels (15-3-2) receive an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
“We started the game with the right urgency and some injuries slowed our stride a little bit,” Campbell coach Dustin Fonder said. “Fair play to High Point, they battled back. We went up 3-2 at the half and thought the second half we looked like a team trying to protect the lead and they looked like a team trying to score the equalizer, so it was a very tight affair.”
The title is Campbell’s third in four years and second in three years against HPU, which won its first-ever Big South tournament title last spring against USC Upstate.
Losing to a Big South foe for the first time this season, the Panthers finish the season 8-7-3.
“We had an unbelievable first half and a not so good second half,” Haines said. “I’m proud of the way we responded the second half, the way we played. But the first half wasn't good enough to win a final. We were a little too passive, didn’t quite bring our best on both sides of the ball. They took advantage, and that turned out to be the difference in the game.”
In the first half, Campbell outshot HPU 10-4 and looked like the offense that has scored 54 goals and averaged 2.7 per game.
“To begin with, I thought we had a really good attacking plan,” Fonder said. “We moved some pieces and put some more guys up. I think sometimes they’re comfortable defending in the lower block. So you need more numbers in the block to disrupt that. Us inverting our midfield and pinching out wingers and playing wide allowed us to have early success, but then they adjusted."
Campbell opened the scoring when Kenny Amiche controlled a ball near the top of the box and lobbed a shot over HPU keeper Holden Trent in the 11th minute. HPU countered eight minutes later on MD Myers' header off Mason Marcey’s free kick from 40 yards, the first goal given up by Camel keeper Edu Rodriguez since Oct. 13.
Campbell regained the lead in the 45th minute. A header hit the right post, but Bissafi Dotte booted in the rebound.
HPU scored another equalizer three minutes later. In a sequence that started with a Marcey corner kick, Myers drilled a shot that Rodriguez batted away. Allessandro Sobacchi was in position in the 6-yard box to blast the rebound past Rodriguez.
The Camels took the lead for good with 50.9 second left in the half. Adrian Moralez curled a shot from near the top of the box past a wall of defenders.
“We responded well after each goal and that’s no surprise,” Haines said, “But you have to be a little sharper and a little more clinical against a good team to get the result you want in a final.”
Campbell played more of a defensive game after two key players, midfielder Kyogi Hasta and right back Franck Momo, suffered injuries in the first half.
HPU had its chances in the second half. David Greene drilled a header that Rodriguez stopped in the 57th minute, and another shot sailed over the goal seconds later. Josh Dubost just missed scoring on a deflected ball in the 77th minute. With the Campbell defense backed in the 89th minute, Sebastian Chalbaud sent in a header that was knocked away, and shortly after that Cooper Lindfelt booted a shot that was blocked.
Marcey, Myers and Sobacchi were named to the All-Tournament team. The loss ended HPU’s hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament after it started the season ranked in the top 25.
“It’s not where we want to be,” Haines said. “We have higher standards than this. We had good parts of the season for sure, but our standards are higher. We should be achieving at a higher level than the body of work in the regular season and the post season.”
