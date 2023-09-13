High Point University HPU logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — High Point University did all of its scoring early then finished in a 2-2 tie with area rival Elon in nonconference men’s soccer Wednesday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (1-1-2) got on the board in the 10th minute when Jefferson Amaya rocketed a penalty kick past Phoenix keeper Tomas Wrobleski in the 10th minute and upped the margin to 2-2 in the 18th minute on Finn McRobb’s waist-high kick from the middle of the box after a throw-in.