HIGH POINT — High Point University did all of its scoring early then finished in a 2-2 tie with area rival Elon in nonconference men’s soccer Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (1-1-2) got on the board in the 10th minute when Jefferson Amaya rocketed a penalty kick past Phoenix keeper Tomas Wrobleski in the 10th minute and upped the margin to 2-2 in the 18th minute on Finn McRobb’s waist-high kick from the middle of the box after a throw-in.
Elon (1-2-2) knotted the score when Franc Gamiz Quer knocked in a header on a rebound with 6:36 to play, less than 30 seconds after Panthers goalie Justin Stewart dived to his left and made a rejection on a Phoenix penalty kick then deflected a second shot.
Elon was awarded a penalty kick, which was well-placed and resulted in a header that was blocked. After the ball was batted around, Gamiz Omer headed the ball into the back of the net.
The Phoenix outshot the Panthers 14-6. Other than the two early scores, HPU had two shots for the rest of the half and two while dominating the early parts of the second half.
Elon drew within one when Ben Rosenblatt took a cross and knocked in a shot in the 23rd minute.
HPU returns to action on Saturday when it hosts another area rival, UNC Greensboro, on Saturday at 7 p.m.