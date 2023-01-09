2023-01-10 HPU-USCU wbb7

High Point University’s Jenson Edwards drives to the basket during Saturday’s game against USC Upstate in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The plots were different but the endings the same as both High Point University basketball teams fell against USC Upstate in Big South play Saturday.

The women (4-10, 2-2 Big South) surrendered a 14-point lead in the second half, misfired on two opportunities to either regain the lead or tie in the last seven seconds and lost 62-60 in the Qubein Center.

