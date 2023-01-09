HIGH POINT — The plots were different but the endings the same as both High Point University basketball teams fell against USC Upstate in Big South play Saturday.
The women (4-10, 2-2 Big South) surrendered a 14-point lead in the second half, misfired on two opportunities to either regain the lead or tie in the last seven seconds and lost 62-60 in the Qubein Center.
HPU’s men lost 76-57, their eighth straight defeat, falling to 8-8 and the first 0-4 conference start since 2000-01. Upstate hit a 3 that opened the scoring, led the rest of the way and kept a double-digit lead from most of the second half.
The Panther women enjoyed the brightest spot for either team over the first five minutes of the third quarter as they went on a 20-4 run for a 47-33 lead. After Upstate scored off a HPU turnover to open the second half, the Panthers scored 17 straight points, mostly buckets in transition that included two 3s by Jenson Edwards and five layups, the last by Edwards that resulted in a 3-point play.
After an Upstate bucket, Callie Scheier drained a 3 and HPU led 47-33. Upstate clawed into the lead but HPU held a 52-42 cushion when Nakyah Terrell, who scored 13, converted a three-point play with 2:07 left in the third.
Unable to generate much offense in transition after that, HPU reverted to shooting mostly 3s and made just one bucket in nearly 11 minutes, a stretch that ended with a bucket by Claire Wyatt and HPU down 61-57 with 1:20 left in regulation. The Panthers hit just 3 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter including 2-9 from 3 as part of 8 of 36 shooting from behind the arc for the game.
Upstate, meanwhile, repeatedly got the ball inside and finished with four players in double figures.
“We were getting stops at the start of the third quarter, and that turned into easy points in transition,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said.
”We weren’t able to get out and run. It wasn’t our half-court offense that got us the lead. We were holding them to one shot (per possession) and then we give up an offensive rebound on a free throw and another offensive rebound. We got away from what got us the lead.”
HPU closed to 61-60 when Jordan Edwards hit a 3, forced an Upstate miss with 11 seconds to go and called time out with seven seconds left. On the inbounds, the Spartans jammed a play that stopped Jenson Edwards from driving for a layup. Edwards passed to Callie Scheier, who missed an open 3 from the corner with two seconds left.
HPU fouled on the inbounds and got the ball back when Upstate missed the second of two free throws. The Panthers called time, which advanced the ball to the frontcourt with under a second remaining. When main option Skyler Curran was covered on the inbounds play, the ball went to Wyatt, who was bumped on her attempt at a catch-and-shoot. The ball fell well short of the rim and no foul was called.
In the men’s contest, the Spartans held the Panthers to just 8 of 25 shooting in the second half and 12 of 27 (44.44%) for the game. Upstate hit half of their shots (31 of 62) for the game including 16 of 28 in the second half, and made 9 of 21 from behind the 3-point line..
Panthers coach G.G. Smith shook up his starting lineup as Ahmard Harvey, Bryson Childress and Sam Perez were on the floor with Jaden House and Bryant Randleman for the opening tip in place of Emmanuel Izunabor, Zach Austin and Abdoulaye Thiam.
Coming off the bench, Thiam and Austin played 28 minutes each, more than anyone else.
House led the Panthers with 15 points.Thiam had 13 and Austin 10.
Both HPU teams play Charleston Southern on Wednesday. HPU hosts the women’s game in the Qubein Center while the Panther men travel to the Buc Dome.