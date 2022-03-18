BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb topped High Point University 8-3 in the Big South Conference baseball opener for both schools Friday at Moss Field.
Peyton Carr provided all of the big hits for the Panthers (4-13). He lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Javon Fields and put HPU up 1-0 in the first and belted a two-run homer in the sixth that cut the Runnin’s Bulldogs lead to 5-3.
Carr’s homer was one of two hits the Panthers mustered off Joe Simone, who went the distance on the mound for Gardner-Webb.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored two in the third on a fielding error and wild pitch, one on an RBI double in the fourth, two on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk in the fifth, and three in the eighth on a solo homer and two-run single.
HPU starter Carter Sheppard took the loss. He allowed five runs on six hits, struck out two and walked five in 4 innings.
The game was the opener in a three-game series that continues today.