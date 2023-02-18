newhpu.jpg

LEXINGTON, Va. — High Point University scored the last five goals of the match and defeated Virginia Military Institute 17-11 in nonconfernce men’s lacrosse Friday at VMI.

Jack VanOverbeke scored twice and Michael Ippolito, Jack Sawyer and Brayden Mayea scored during the run as the Panthers held the Keydets scoreless for the last 17:17 in the contest involving former foes in the Southern Conference.

Trending Videos