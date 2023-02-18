LEXINGTON, Va. — High Point University scored the last five goals of the match and defeated Virginia Military Institute 17-11 in nonconfernce men’s lacrosse Friday at VMI.
Jack VanOverbeke scored twice and Michael Ippolito, Jack Sawyer and Brayden Mayea scored during the run as the Panthers held the Keydets scoreless for the last 17:17 in the contest involving former foes in the Southern Conference.
Mayea led HPU with five goals. VanOverbeke had four. Ippolito added three, Jack Sawyer two and Nick Murphy, Jaxson Lamb and Henry Mudlaff once each.
The Panther held a three-goal lead after each of the first three periods. Hunter Vines dished three of HPU’s 11 assists. VanOverbeke, Lamb and Sawyer had two. Ippolito and Mayea contributed one.
Collin Hoben won 17 of 27 faceoffs. Mayea had eight and Hoben seven of HPU’s 36 groundballs.
HPU plays host to Navy on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Vert Stadium.