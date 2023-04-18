HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball extended one of its best stretches of the season on Tuesday at Truist Point.
The Panthers (13-24) rode their pitching until the offense broke open a close game with a big seventh inning and defeated cross-county rival North Carolina A&T 6-2 for their third win in four games since squandering a four-run lead against the Aggies last week.
“It’s been great, the way we’ve been able to stack some wins and some success the last couple of weeks that we’ve been able to take the approach that a new season starts tomorrow,” Panthers head coach Joey Hammond said.
“It sounds cliche but it’s the case. We’re starting over tomorrow. ... We’ve got to get prepared for practice on Thursday and get ready to play a top-10 on the road (Campbell in a three-game conference series), which is not going to be easy.”
Four HPU pitchers held the Aggies to four hits, walked two and struck out eight. Panther starter Brett Wozniak set the tone on the mound, allowing four hits and walking one in four hits in four innings. Howell Polk, who pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth got the win after squandering a save opportunity against A&T last week.
“Our pitchers did a phenomenal job, can’t say enough about Brett Wozniazk, getting back out there,” Hammond said. “The offense struggled a little bit in the middle innings. We couldn’t finish and execute an at-bat when we needed. But the pitchers kept us in the game. . . . We’ve got a good offense and at some point if we allow it to happen, we’re going to break through and put up a crooked number and that’s what we did.”
The crooked number was a five in a seventh inning capped by Blake Sutton ripping a three-run double that put the Panthers up 6-1.
Brett Ahalt and Patrick Matthews started the inning with back-to-back doubles. Javon Fields lifted a fly to right that advanced Ahalt to third. Cael Chatham singled and scored Ahalt. A walk loaded the bases and another forced in what proved to be the winning run. Sutton then doubled to left center.
HPU got on the board with a run in the first. Fields was hit by a pitch, stole second and later scored on a throwing error.
A&T scored on an RBI double in the sixth. The Aggies pushed across a run in the ninth but it could have been more. With runners on second and third, Tre Williams launched a drive that hit off the wall in the center. The runner on third on second scored but the one on second stopped at third and Williams was thrown out after going past second. That was the second out of the inning and a groundout ended the game.