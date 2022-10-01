newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Sydney Palazzolo slammed 19 kills and added 11 digs as High Point University posted a four-set victory over Charleston Southern in a Big South volleyball match on Saturday. The Panthers (11-6, 4-0) won the first set 25-20, dropped the second 25-21 and then swept the third and fourth by identical 25-18 scores. Charleston Southern is now 9-9, 2-2.

Ally Van Eekeren dished 41 assists for the Panthers and Jenny Wessling had 17 digs.

