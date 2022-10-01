HIGH POINT — Sydney Palazzolo slammed 19 kills and added 11 digs as High Point University posted a four-set victory over Charleston Southern in a Big South volleyball match on Saturday. The Panthers (11-6, 4-0) won the first set 25-20, dropped the second 25-21 and then swept the third and fourth by identical 25-18 scores. Charleston Southern is now 9-9, 2-2.
Ally Van Eekeren dished 41 assists for the Panthers and Jenny Wessling had 17 digs.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lindsey Ickes finished 12th individual and High Point University took seventh as a team in the Louisville Classic. HPU competed as preparations for the NCAA Regionals, which will be on the same course.
Ickes was clocked at 16:59.5 and finished 25.6 seconds behind winner Ceili McCabe of West Virginia. Other counting finishers for HPU were Olive Allen (46th), Ashley Jones (54th), Camryn Harper (68th) and Katie Taylor (94th).
Furman won the team title with 44 points and West Virginia was next with 92. High Point had 265.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The High Point University men’s cross-country team finished 15th in the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
Othmane El Gharissi was the Panthers’ best finisher in 19th. Other counting runners were Spencer Smucker in 39th, Ian Miller in 99th, Lorenzo Botter in 132nd and Patrick Kelly in 145th.
A pair of Division II school, Grand Valley State and Lee University, finished 1-2 in the team standings.