HIGH POINT — High Point University and Campbell split a pair of Big South baseball games Saturday and Sunday at Williard Stadium.
The Panthers outslugged the Camels for a 11-10 victory Saturday, taking the lead in eight inning on Peyton Carr’s home run that was the last of four swatted by HPU. Campbell did all the slugging on Sunday, smashing four homers and 13 hits in a 16-1 romp.
HPU trailed 10-9 in the Saturday game when Carr homered with Javon Fields aboard. Blake Sutton hit a three-run homer and Jackson Melton smacked a two-run in the fifth to put HPU ahead 9-8. Sam Zayicek deviered a solo homer in the second.
HPU also scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the first, two on Andrew Aamto’s double in the third one and on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Sean Duffy, who worked the last two innings, was the winning pitcher.
On Sunday, HPU scored its run in the first after Fields and Peyton Carr led off with back-to-back singles. HPU didn’t get another hit until the fifth and finished with five total.
The Camels scored three in the third off HPU starter and loser Sam Garcia on a two-run homer by Jarrod Belbin and a solo shot by Lawson Harrill back to back. Matthew Kahn gave up three runs, Reid Viar four, Jack Nathan two, Dylan Decker one and C.J. Neese three as they worked an inning each before Connor Smith tossed a scoreless ninth.
Drake Pierson hit two homers, a two-run shot in the sixth and one leading off the seventh. Zack Neto cleared the bases after two walks in the eighth.
HPU dropped to 11-10 in the Big South and 20-31, but Saturday’s win helped the Panthers come out of the weekend still in fourth place in the conference standings and a game ahead of four teams, with all having a final three-game league series this weekend. The top six qualify for the conference tournament that HPU will host May 25-28 at Truist Point.
HPU goes to Presbyterian for its regular-season-ending series. The Panthers play the Blue Hose at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
HPU was to have played a Tuesday nonconference game at Liberty, but the schools mutually agreed to cancel it.