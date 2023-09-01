WEST POINT, N.Y. — High Point University’s volleyball team won two sets by narrow margin and one handily in defeating Yale 26-24, 27-25, 23-23, 25-16 on Friday during the second day of the Army Invitational inside Gillis Field House.
Dylan Maberry smashed 25 kills and Christine Graf 13 for the Panthers (2-3). Allie Gray dished 45 assists. Jordyn Schilling had 22 digs, Maberry 16 and Kea Whillock 11.
The fourth set was also close until HPU broke an 11-11 tie and won five straight points — four on Bulldog attack errors and a kill from Maberry. Leading 21-16, HPU closed out the match with four straight points on two Maberry kills, an attack error and a kill by BayLea Sparks.
The first set featured 18 ties. HPU led by as many as three points, the last time at 21-18. Yale won the next three points and forced ties at 22, 23 and 24. Christine Barr smacked a kill that put the Panthers ahead and a Yale attack error ended the match.
In the second set, HPU trailed 24-22. The Panthers gained a point on a service error and forced ties at 24 and 25 on Maberry kills. Graf put HPU on top 26-25 with a kill and the set ended on a Yale attack error.
Yale won four of the last five points in the third set. Down 22-21, the Bulldogs won three straight points on kills. Maberry’s kill then kept HPU alive momentarily before Yale earned set point on a kill.
HPU takes on host Army today.