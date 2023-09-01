HPU logo2

WEST POINT, N.Y. — High Point University’s volleyball team won two sets by narrow margin and one handily in defeating Yale 26-24, 27-25, 23-23, 25-16 on Friday during the second day of the Army Invitational inside Gillis Field House.

Dylan Maberry smashed 25 kills and Christine Graf 13 for the Panthers (2-3). Allie Gray dished 45 assists. Jordyn Schilling had 22 digs, Maberry 16 and Kea Whillock 11.