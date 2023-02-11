HIGH POINT – Rebounding from an opening match loss, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team showed Detroit Mercy little mercy Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Attacking from the start, the Panthers led 5-0 after one quarter and didn’t let up as they rolled to 17-2 victory in their home opener at Vert Stadium. HPU lost 20-8 at seventh-ranked Duke on Tuesday.
“Playing a high quality opponent like Duke and then doing that again today against Detroit Mercy, we felt there were a lot of things we needed to fix that were off,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “Friday, we got after it and addressed some deficiencies and I was proud of the way the guys attacked today.”
Jack VanOverbeke helped fuel the rout, tallying four goals as 11 Panthers scored.
“We were moving the ball a lot quicker,” VanOverbeke said.
The Panthers won 17 of 22 faceoffs, led by Collin Hoben taking 10 of 14 and took a school-record 71 shots. Parker Green snared eight saves before going to the bench with a little under seven minutes left.
Detroit Mercy (-0-2) took just 27 shots and committed 23 turnovers. Two Titan goalies combined for 17 saves.
“One thing that helped today was the pressure defensively,” Green said. “We had guys getting out there getting on guys hands, playing them hard, so the shots come out a little slower. I’ve got to give credit to all our poles, close defenseman, short safety middies. The credit goes to them for sure.”
Nick Rizzo and Jack Sawyer added two goals each for the Panthers, who led 11-1 at halftime and 14-1 after three quarters.
Jaxson Lamb, Michael Ippolito, Brayden Mayea, Grant Ammann, Isiah Moran-Weeks, Hoben, Luca Accardo and Mason Lazasz each scored once.
“We wanted to run our offense,” Tropey said. “Last year when we played these guys, we had a heavy ride game. This time, we said instead of going for the first opportunity, let’s go for the best opportunity, knowing we were going deeper in the shot clock and the guys executed on that.”
Ten of the goals were unassisted as the Panthers cut through the defense.
“Our game plan was to get the ball from side-to-side,” Torpey said. “A lot of what they did created opportunities for ball-side goals or initial dodge goals. We did a good job of changing things up after the first quarter to create more offense in the possession,”
The Panthers return to action Friday at VMI.