CLINTON, S.C. – High Point University’s baseball team defeated Presbyterian 10-2 Saturday, completing a three-game sweep and securing the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big South tournament..
Adam Stuart, pinch hitter Justin Ebert, Blake Sutton and Sam Zayicek each drove in two runs for the Panthers, who finished the regular season at 23-31 and 14-10 in the conference. HPU will face No. 5 Charleston Southern in the Big South tournament’s opening game at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Presbyterian jumped out to a 1-0 lead Saturday then didn’t score again until the bottom of the ninth. HPU scored three in the second on Cole Singsank’s RBI double, Zayicek’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
The Panthers scored one in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and Zayicek belted a solo homer in the sixth. In the ninth, Stuart drove in one run with a single, Ebert laced a two-run double to left and Sutton added a two-run single.
HPU reliever Sam Garcia improved to 5-4. He came on in the fifth and allowed two hits and a run, struck out three and walked two.