HIGH POINT – High Point University’s baseball team defeated Bryant 10-5 Sunday at Williard Stadium, completing just the second sweep of a season-opening series in the Division I era.
Cole Singsank led the Panthers (3-0), going 4 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Trenton Pallas was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Adam Stuart was 2 for 5 with a double and a RBI. Javon Fields and Brett Ahalt each went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Patrick Matthews was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
“You hope and you prepare to come out here and expect to win every game,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said..” It's not always that easy and today was not that easy either. The score looks like it may have been but there's moments in every game where you just have to continue to grind our at bats, which I felt like by far today we finally did that. We had a streak where we had nine straight quality at bats in one inning and there's the difference of the game."
Starting pitcher Gus Edwards, one of the Panthers’ many newcomers, picked up the win in his first start for HPU. He went six innings, gave up two runs in the fifth, struck out six, walked two and surrendered three hits.
“We have Gus Hughes on Sunday for this reason alone, we feel like he is going to be as good or better than anyone we face all year long on Sunday,” Hammond said.
The Panthers broke the scoring ice when Fields laced a RBI double in the third and added five runs in the fourth on a throwing error, Singsank’s two-run triple and RBI singles off the bats of
After the Bulldogs scored twice in the fifth, Ahalt provided the counter blow with a two-run single that upped the lead to 8-2. Bryant plated its other three runs in the seventh. HPU added a run in the seventh on a double-play ball and one in the eight on a bases-loaded walk.
The Panthers return to action when they play host to Appalachian State on Tuesday.