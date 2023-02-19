HIGH POINT – High Point University’s baseball team defeated Bryant 10-5 Sunday at Williard Stadium, completing just the second sweep of a season-opening series in the Division I era.

Cole Singsank led the Panthers (3-0), going 4 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Trenton Pallas was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Adam Stuart was 2 for 5 with a double and a RBI. Javon Fields and Brett Ahalt each went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Patrick Matthews was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

