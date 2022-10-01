HIGH POINT— Once the ball went into the net for the first time, scoring became easier for the High Point University men’s soccer team as it defeated Radford 5-1 on Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Noah Holmes notched a brace for the Panther (4-2-3, 2-0-1 Big South) and Karson Kendall, Larson Rula and Sebastain Chalbaud added a goal each.
The victory came after a day after athletics director Dan Hauser announced head coach Zach Haines had received a five-year contract extension.
“It was a good performance, different goal scorers, different guys contributing,” Haines said. “I loved a lot about the performance. But I hated the two corner kicks that led to a penalty and a goal. Other than those two moments. I’m proud of the guys and the mentality they showed from the start.”
HPU got on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute after neither team was credited with a shot in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers added two more in a 45-second span with a little over 10 minutes left in the first half for a 3-0 lead at the break and scored its second half goals in the 55th and 61st minutes.
Radford falls to 1-7-1, 0-2-0
“I wouldn’t say we started slow, I thought we were excellent from the start,” Haines said. “That was a credit to Radford. They defended well, kept their shape well. They made it tough for us to get behind them. . .It was one of those where we had a ton of possession (time), were comfortable in the game and did a great job in transition to get it back if we turned it over. But we just didn’t produce that moment. We knew it was coming. We felt that we were playing well to get that chance and we did. I was pleased from the start and our approach was excellent.”
Holmes got that first goal, taking a pass from Brendan Krueger, dribbling to the right of the goal and firing in a shot.
The lead grew to 2-0 on a set piece when Davis Biggerstaff booted a free kick from about 45 yards out to just in front of the goal and Karson Kendall knocked in a header with 11-15 left in the half. HPU tallied again 47 seconds later as Aidan Abril booted a long pass from midfield into the attacking third and Larson Rula fired a crossing shot from the left wing.
“A lot of guys were on it and we looked dangerous,” Haines said. “We knew if we could get the first goal, now Radford would have to open up a little bit and started committing some numbers forward to find an equalizer. Once they started stepping up, we were able to take advantage of more space behind and were able to take advantage of some numerical advantages in the attacking third. You have to find the first one and sometimes that’s hard against a team that’s doing a good job defensively.”
Chalbaud and Holmes scored from 22 yards out. Chalbaud’s shot went through the hand of Radford keeper Bryceland Peacock, who played the second half. Holmes threaded a rocker through a small gap between Peacock and the right post.
Aidan Abril set up Chalbaud while Cooper Lindfelt assisted on Holmes’ second goal.
“We scored some big time goals tonight,” Haines said.”It’s nice because kids like Noah and Larson have worked so hard to get in the right positions and then they have the highlight reel goal. . .Those guys earned it tonight. They didn’t just score fantastic goals. They did everything with and without the ball that we asked them to do.”
HPU keeper Holden Trent made three saves. Radford scored on a header off a corner kick in the 49th minute.
HPU returns to action at N.C. State on Wednesday.