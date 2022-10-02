HIGH POINT— Once the ball went into the net for the first time, scoring became easier for the High Point University men’s soccer team as it defeated Radford 5-1 on Saturday at Vert Stadium.

Noah Holmes notched a brace for the Panther (4-2-3, 2-0-1 Big South) and Karson Kendall, Larson Rula and Sebastian Chalbaud added a goal each.

Trending Videos