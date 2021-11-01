HIGH POINT — Minus two key players, the High Point University men’s soccer team battled regular-season Big South champion Campbell to a 0-0 double-overtime tie at Vert Stadium on Saturday night.
HPU coach Zach Haines was forced to use his 15th different starting lineup of the season because of the unavailability of leading scorer MD Myers, center back and defensive leader Finn McRobb plus another starter, forward Ashton Perkins.
“We’re very pleased with the performance,” Haines said. “Keeping a clean sheet against Campbell is alway a really good achievement. ... To do it without MD and Finn and Ashton and a number of other guys, we knew it was going to be a challenge tonight.”
Myers was suspended for this game as penalty for receiving a red card in the Panthers' previous match. McRobb suffered an injury in practice.
With Alessandro Sobacchi sliding over to center back and Cooper Lindfelt moving into Sobachhi’s spot in the back, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat on defense, toughing out their sixth shutout in seven Big South games. They neutralized the Fighting Camels, who have scored 43 goals, 22 in conference, and shut them down for the third time this season. Campbell was also blanked by North Carolina and Elon.
“Allie has played center back before so that was an easy decision for him to slot in and Cooper has started a lot of games for us,” Haines said. “So with (Nick) Phipps available, Allesandro slides in, and there wasn’t a lot of disruption. But, he hasn’t played center back this season so what he did is phenomenal, and Cooper is getting his first extended minutes and getting starts. Finn’s going to be a big loss but a lot of those guys did a great job.”
By earning a point toward conference standings, the Panthers (4-0-3, 6-6-3 overall) now have 15 and are assured the second seed in the league tournament even if they lose to Asheville on Wednesday.
The second seed gives the Panthers a first-round bye into a semifinal home game on Nov. 10. Campbell (7-0-1 Big South, 12-3-2 overall) had already clinched the No. 1 seed and the right to host the other semifinal.
“Getting that point takes the pressure off,” Haines said. “We can go to Asheville and just concentrate on producing a good performance.”
Both teams finished with two shots on goal, with HPU holding a 15-12 advantage in total shots. The Camels finished with a 52-48 percent edge in time of possession after dominating the first 20 minutes.
“It wasn't a perfect game for us but we created chances and that’s all you can ask for in a match like this,” Haines said.
Both of Campbell’s shots on target came in the first half and were stopped by Holden Trent. The Camels took spells in HPU’s defensive third in the second half and in the first overtime but only mustered shots that were high or wide or blocked by the defense.
“They got into our third quite a bit, we defended lower but we didn’t give them anything,” Haines said. “We defended their crosses and long balls so I’m really happy.”
Larson Rula, a freshman who broke his leg during the summer and was medically cleared to play two weeks ago, started in place of Myers. Rula played 86 minutes and Davis Biggerstaff 34.
“He played against Winthrop and got some minutes,” Haines said. “We had the red-card situation with MD so we said let’s give him a chance. He did a great job and Davis Biggerstaff, who usually plays as a attacking midfielder, was the second choice. And he did an awesome job.”
Haines said he didn’t make major changes in strategy.
“We knew we were going to have to defend deeper at times, just with the lack of depth of rotation and legs. We were fine with that to keep a clean sheet. But as far as what we wanted to do, it was similar to the game before in which we had success against Winthrop,” he said.
HPU’s shots on goal were Sebastian Chalbuad’s free kick that Campbell keeper Edu Rodgiruez tipped away in the 53rd minute and Mason Marcey’s blast from about 15 yards that Rodgriuez smothered with 25 seconds left in the second overtime to end an HPU offensive flurry.
“We were ready to go nuts,” Haines said of Marcey’s shot. ”It would have been a special moment for sure. Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t, that’s the game.”