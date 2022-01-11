MEN
Who: High Point Panthers at USC Upstate
When: 7:30 p.m.
Records: High Point (6-8, 0-0 Big South); USC Upstate (4-10, 1-1)
TV: ESPN+
Of note: HPU returns to action for the first time since a 92-48 loss Dec. 31 at Kentucky. . . Panthers did not play last week because two games were postponed. . . John-Michael Wright continues to lead the Big South in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game, and Zack Austin is the leading rebounder at 7.4 per game. . . USC Upstate split in games against Radford and Presbyterian last week. Jordan Gainey, a freshman guard, set career highs with 16 against Radford and then 20 against Presbyterian. . . Bryson Mozone is Upstate’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game.
WOMEN
Who: HPU at USC Upstate
When: 5 p.m.
Records: High Point (0-1, 3-9); USC Upstate (1-0,9-3)
TV: ESPN+
Of note: Game was originally postponed from Saturday to Jan. 30 then moved to the same day as the men’s game after HPU’s game against Winthrop and Upstate’s against Hampton were postponed from Tuesday. . . Both teams last played Jan. 1. . . Upstate owns wins over UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina. . . Chellia Watson leads the Spartans in scoring at 12.2 points per game, just ahead of teammate Rachael Rose and HPU leader Jaden Wrightsell at 12.0. Molly Coleman of Upstate is also averaging in double figures. . . Coleman and Rose rank 1-2 in the league in field goal percentage. . . Rose is fifth in assists per game.