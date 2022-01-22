WOMEN
What: Big South Conference game
Who: Hampton Pirates (6-6, 2-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (5-10, 2-2)
Where: Qubein Center
When: 2 p.m.
Television: ESPN+
Of note: HPU is seeking second straight victory and third in four games. . . Panthers have defeated UNC Asheville and USC Upstate in conference, both on the road. . . HPU is sixth in Big South standings. . .Hampton is playing for the first time since Jan.4 because of COVID postponements. . .Pirates have missed three games after defeating North Carolina A&T and Presbyterian back-to-back in its two conference games. . .Nylah Young leads the Pirates in scoring with 15.4 points per game, which is sixth in the league, and 7.8 rebounds per game, which is fourth. She is the third-best free throw shooter at 77.8 percent and is seventh in steals at 1.9 per game. . .
MEN
What: Big South Conference game
Who: High Point Panthers (7-10, 1-2) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3)
Where: Convocation Center, Hampton, Va.
When: 4 p.m.
Television: ESPN+
Of note: In conference, HPU has beaten North Carolina A&T at home and lost to USC Upstate and Charleston Southern on the road. . .Panthers are fifth and Pirates are sixth in the Big South’s Northern Division. . .Win would put HPU two games ahead of Hampton and into at least a virtual tie for third in the division. . .John-Michael’s 34-point performance at Charleston Southern upped his league-leading scoring average to 20.5 points per game, which is 15th in the country. . .Zack Austin leads league with 8.1 rebounds per game and is eighth in scoring . . .Hampton has two wins over two Division I schools, Norfolk State and William & Mary. . .Pirates have lost to Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T and Radford in conference. . .Najee Garvin leads Hampton in scoring at 15.5 ppg (fourth in the league) and 5.8 rebounds per game (ninth in the league). . .Pirates are third in the league in scoring offense but last in scoring defense and field goal shooting. . .Panthers continue to be last in free throw percentage.