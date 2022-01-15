MEN
Who: HPU (6-9, 0-1) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-9, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Qubein Center, HPU
Television: ESPN+
Of note: HPU lost its conference opener Wednesday at USC Upstate on a 3-point shot at the buzzer. . .Panthers played just six scholarship players against the Spartans. A HPU spokesman said the team should be near full-strength against A&T. . . HPU officials said spectators in the Qubein Center will be required to wear a mask in accordance with the Guilford County mask mandate. . .John-Michael Wright’s league leading scoring average is now 19.1 points per game. . .Zack Autin of the Panthers leads in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game. . .This is the third meeting ever between HPU and A&T. . .Aggies lead the Big South North Division at 3-0 with victories over Presbyterian, Hampton and Radford. . .Kam Langley, who was a standout at Southwest Guilford, leads the Aggies and the league in assists at 5.3 per game. . .Marcus Watson, a freshman, is A&T’s leading scorer at 12.5 per game. . .Aggies leads conference in steals at 8.9 per game.
WOMEN
Who: HPU (4-9, 1-1 Big South) vs. Campbell Camels (9-3,3-0)
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where:Qubein Center, HPU
Television: ESPN+
Of note: HPU scored first conference win Wednesday at USC Upstate. . .High Point has won last the three meetings and is 29-18 all-time against the Campbells. . .Teams met in the last season’s Big South tournament title game. . .Campbell is seeking seventh win in row overall and fourth straight in the league. . .Camels’ conference wins were against Gardner-Webb, Charleston Southern and Longwood. . . The 3-0 start in conference is best for the Camels since rejoining the Big South. . .Camels ran fourth in the nation in 3-point defense at 22.3 percent and sixth in scoring defense at 49.9 points per game. . .Faith Price is Campbell’s leading scorer at 12.5 ppg and ranks eighth nationally in field goal shooting at 48.6 percent. . .Camels lead Big South in assists at 17.7 per game. . .Taya Bolden of the Camels leads league in rebounds at 9.5 per game. . .Camels also lead league in scoring offense at 68.7 points per game