What: Big South men’s basketball
Who: High Point Panthers (7-9, 1-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-13, 0-4)
Where:CSU Field House, Charleston, South Carolina
When: 7 p.m.
Television: ESPN+
Of note: HPU went into Tuesday night tied for third in the Big South’s Northern Division while Charleston Southern was last in the Southern Division. . .Panthers are just 1-5 on the road this season. . .HPU is coming off a 78-71 win over North Carolina A&T and is seeking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. . John-Michael Wright of HPU upped his league-leading scoring average to 19.7 with 28 against A&T, and Zack Austin upped his league-leading rebounding average to 8.0 with 11 against the Aggies. The last time that a Big South school had the leading scorer and rebounder in a season was UNC Asheville in 2013-14. ..Wright is fourth in the conference in assists per game while Bryant Randleman is second in steals per game and Austin ranks second in blocked shots. . Charleston Southern hasn’t won since defeating Tarleton State.Bucs have 59-57 on Dec. 5, a stretch of seven games. . . Bucs other victories were against Bob Jones University and Johnson & Wales. . .CSU’s conference losses are against Gardner-Webb, Winthrop, Campbell and UNC Asheville. . .Tahlik Chavez is Charleston’s leading scorer at 10.3 ppg. . .Chavez is second in the conference in 3s per game at 2.6 per game. . .Bucs are last in scoring defense, having given up 79.4 points per game, and field goal defense.