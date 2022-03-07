HIGH POINT — A hit batter with the bases loaded in the ninth forced in the winning run as High Point University defeated College of Charleston 5-4 on Sunday to complete a sweep of a three-game series at Williard Stadium.
Cougar reliever Cole Mathias hit Cole Singsank on a 2-2 pitch, scoring Javon Fields.
The Panthers improved to 4-8 while Charleston dropped to 5-7.
HPU trailed 2-0 in the fourth when a throwing error on a ground ball allowed Singsank to score and Josh Deslauriers laced a two-run single. Charleston regained the lead with two in the fifth, and the Panthers tied it in the bottom of the inning when Singsank doubled and scored on Adam Stuart’s single.
Panther reliever Everett Vaughan kept the Cougars from scoring in the seventh after a runner reached third. Sam Garcia did the same in the eighth and retired the side in the ninth on two strikeouts and a groundout.
HPU returns to action at UNC Asheville today and returns home to face Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 6 p.m.