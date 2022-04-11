HIGH POINT — High Point University baseball coach Joey Hammond took no comfort that his team waged close battles with Longwood in a three-game series that ended Sunday at Williard Stadium.
The Panthers won just once, 6-5 on Saturday thanks to a two-run rally in the ninth. They lost the others, falling 3-2 Sunday after the Lancers smacked a solo homer in the top of the ninth off reliever Everett Vaughan. Sam Garcia gave up the others on a two-run double with two out in the second.
“It was just really bad baseball,” Hammond said after Sunday’s loss. “There’s no other way to say it. We can’t get a hit when we need a hit. ... We talk about it all the time. It’s about making a pitch when you need to make a pitch. Get a hit when you need a hit. Make a base-running play when you need a base-running play. When you combine those things together and you’ve played bad baseball all weekend long, that’s how you look up and you’ve lost 3-2.”
Gregory Ryan belted the go-ahead homer off Vaughan, who threw strikes on the first two pitches of the at-bat with two outs. Ryan worked the count full, then launched a pitch over the left field wall with the help of a steady breeze. It was the only hit Vaughan allowed in two innings of work.
The Lancers (15-18, 7-2) streamed out of the dugout for a celebration that included outfielder Keondre Shelton doing flips. The Panthers didn’t threaten in the ninth and fell to 11-21, 6-6.
“Today is not about one particular pitch,” Hammond said. “We had so many opportunities throughout the day to extend, with a big at-bat here or there. With the exception of (Saturday) late in the game, we didn’t do it all weekend. We won Saturday but we didn’t play well. This is a lot of games in a row.”
HPU left six runners on base. The Panthers scored one in the sixth to pull even 2-2. But it could have been more. Adam Stuart laced a leadoff single. That was followed by Peyton Carr lacing a hit but was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double as Stuart went to third. Cole Singsank drove in Stuart with the Panthers’ third consecutive hit, and after an out Javon Fields singled.
HPU mustered just two more hits, a two-out single in the seventh and a leadoff single in the eighth that was wiped out by a double play.
“We talked about ... (the baserunning mistake) a lot,” Hammond said. “The play was right in front of us and we saw it, it’s an easy read, and he made a mistake. And we’re making a lot of mistakes. There’s no good time for them but we seem to make them at the most inopportune time. And you look up and that’s the reason we have the record that we have.”
Garcia allowed just five hits in seven innings and just two after Michael Dolberry’s two-run double in the second. Garcia struck out four and walked one.
“I feel bad for Sam and I feel bad for Shep (Friday night starter Carter Shepherd),” Hammond said. “They pitched well enough to win and we let them down. We’ve got to do a better job and get a win in a game like this when we had things in our favor with our bullpen and matchup.”
On Saturday, Fields singled home in the tying run and Miggy Echazaretta laced a deep shot to left that allowed Sutton to score the winning run.
HPU went ahead 3-2 in the fifth. Singsank drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, Fields laced an RBI double and Echazaretta lined an RBI single down the third-base line.
HPU returns to action today at Appalachian State.
