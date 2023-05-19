HIGH POINT — HIgh Point University lost to UNC Asheville 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night at Williard Stadium. With the loss, the Panthers saw their chances of qualifying for next week’s Big South tournament at Truist Point come to an end.
UNC Asheville forced extra innings by scoring three in the ninth and went ahead in the top of the tenth when Dylan Bacot hit a solo homer off Sam Garcia, who dropped to 1-8.
In the bottom of the tenth, Adam Stuart kept HPU’s hopes alive by singling with two outs but Patrick Matthews struck out to end the game.
HPU, 20-33 overall, dropped to 12-14 in the Big South standings and two games out of fourth with one game to play. The top four finishers qualify for the league tournament.
HPU got on the board first when a throwing error allowed Javon Fields and Brett Ahalt to score in the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs pulled even in the bottom of the first.
The Panthers put up the rest of their runs in second. Ahalt and Adam Stuart each laced a RBI single. Cael Chathan drove in a run with a groundout, and a bases-loaded walk forced in the last run.
The teams wrap up the regular season today at 1 p.m.