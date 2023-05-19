newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — HIgh Point University lost to UNC Asheville 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night at Williard Stadium. With the loss, the Panthers saw their chances of qualifying for next week’s Big South tournament at Truist Point come to an end.

UNC Asheville forced extra innings by scoring three in the ninth and went ahead in the top of the tenth when Dylan Bacot hit a solo homer off Sam Garcia, who dropped to 1-8.

