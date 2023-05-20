HIGH POINT — High Point University ended the season with a 9-6 loss against UNC Asheville on Saturday at Williard Stadium.
HIGH POINT — High Point University ended the season with a 9-6 loss against UNC Asheville on Saturday at Williard Stadium.
The Panthers finish 20-34 and tied Presbyterian and UNC Asheville for sixth place in the Big South at 12-15.
Down 6-5, Asheville went ahead by scoring four runs in the eighth on an RBI double, two-run single and RBI single.
The Bulldogs took the lead with a two-run homer in the first and kept it until HPU scored four in the sixth for the 6-5 advantage. Charlie Klinger and Brett Ahalt each hit RBI single and Javon Fields laced a two-run double to right field.
Cael Chatham drove in a run with a groundout in the first and Adam Stuart singled and scored Chatham in the third.