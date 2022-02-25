HIGH POINT — The debut of a spiffy artificial turf field on a sunny day was one of the few positives for High Point University’s baseball team in its home opener Friday at Williard Stadium.
The Panthers lost 8-1 to Toledo, managing just two hits while starting pitcher Carter Sheppard fell apart after committing a key error that led to a five-run sixth inning for the Rockets.
“We came out with energy, got ahead, and Shep’s cruising,” HPU first-year head coach Joey Hammond said after the Panthers dropped to 0-5. “He’s throwing pitches for strikes and their guy hits a solo home, but solo homer’s don’t beat you. We’re still in the game and we couldn’t get off the field, seven of their eight runs were with two outs, and several were unearned because we couldn’t make a mistake on a ball hit back to us. And then we became one-dimensional, couldn’t land the breaking ball in there, and give them credit, they got hits when they needed them.”
Blake Sutton provided the lone offensive bright spot, a solo homer off Toledo starter Kyle Jones in the first. Jones allowed the Panthers’ other hit in the second and then retired the next 16 batters he faced in lasting through the seventh inning. Cal McAninch struck out two in the eighth before an error broke the streak and allowed the third and final baserunner for HPU. McAninch retired the next batter, and Yianni Skeriotis set the side down in order in the ninth.
Jones fanned nine and picked up his second win of the season as the Rockets improved to 2-3. None of Toledo’s three hurlers surrendered a walk.
“Offensively, I was disappointed with some of our at bats,” Hammond said. “I liked our effort, but effort doesn’t win games.”
Other than a solo homer in the fourth, Sheppard struck out seven and kept the Rocket bats mostly quiet until things fell apart with two outs in the sixth after a run scored on a sacrifice fly.
Sheppard, who took the loss, appeared he was going to get out of the inning with no further damage when a grounder was hit straight back to the mound. But, the ball rolled under his glove.
A walk to the next batter loaded the bases and that was followed by consecutive two-run hits, leaving the Rockets ahead, 6-1.
Toledo’s other runs came with two outs in the seventh against Reid Viar on an RBI single followed by an RBI double.
The series continues with a doubleheader today at noon and ends with a single game on Sunday.
