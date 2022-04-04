SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University put together three big innings and hammered USC Upstate 15-4 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game Big South series at Harley Park.
The Panthers (10-18, 5-4 Big South) scored five in the second, four in the seventh and four in the ninth. They led 11-1 going into the eighth.
Javon Fields led the Panthers at the plate, going 5 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jackson Melton was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. David Coleman was 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and Miggy Echazarreta was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Charlie Klingler, Josh Deslauriers, Adam Stuart, Peyton Carr and Blaker Sutton drove in a run each.
Sam Garcia (2-2) allowed a run and seven hits in the first five innings in getting the win on the mound. The Panthers scored five runs in the first two innings off losing pitcher Trey Miller as the Spartans fell to 17-10, 7-2.
Upstate won Saturday’s game 8-2, scoring six runs in the seventh after HPU forced a 2-2 tie in the top of the inning.
Down 2-0, the Panthers scored one in the sixth when Carr doubled and scored Coleman and added one in the seventh when pinch-hitter Justin Ebert singled and scored Echazarreta.
Parker Dean, who gave up Upstate’s first four runs in the seventh, was the losing pitcher.
The Panthers return to action at home against UNCG in a game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday because of expected rain.
MEN’S GOLF
KANNAPOLIS — Christian Castillo fired a 5-under-par 66 Sunday that included five birdies and an eagle as HPU tied for best team score in the final round of the 54-hole the Irish Creek Intercollegiate at the Club at Irish Creek.
The Panthers posted 278 to equal Ole Miss and finished the three rounds in sixth place at 5-under 847.
Castillo, who posted 70-68 in the first two rounds, finished third overall at 9-under 204. Avery Price (70-71-73) and Adam Hooker (74-72-68) tied for 31st at 1-over. Stuart Fuller (76-69-71) tied for 46th at 3-over, and Charlie Barr (75-75-74) tied for 77th at 11-over.
TRACK AND FIELD
HIGH POINT — Sydney Horn tied for the third-best women’s outdoor pole vault mark in the NCAA this season at 4.45 meters and set a High Point University record as she finished first in the VertKlasse Meet that ended Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Hannah Brookover won the 1,500m run with a time of 4:30.18. Ashley Jones surged into second with the fastest final lap split in the field of 1:09.97 and finished with a personal-best time of 4:33.97.
Sydney Bagus won the women’s 3,000m steeplechase with a personal best time of 10:57.57. Franzi Jakobs finished second in the event with her personal best time of 11:11.85.
The women’s 4x400m relay team of Dae’Nitra Hester, Nyile Facey, Abi Craig, and Leah Bolden won the event with a season best and meet record time of 3:44.74. That mark currently sits at 28th in the NCAA East Region.
Camryn Harper won the women’s 800m run with a season best time of 2:11.55. Nyile Facey won the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.46.
In the men’s competition, Hunter Steinau won the 10,000 with a personal-best time of 30:14.66 and led Ian Miller and Spencer Smucker in an HPU sweep of the first three places.
Terris Burton, Gore, Dudley, and Bobby Dupell III won the 4x400 relay with a season best time of 3:11.53 that sits in 20th in the NCAA East Region. Hocine Bouchrak won the men’s 1,500m run with a time of 3:49.97.
Ryan Tenor Jr. won the men’s javelin with a career best throw of 60.17m while Robbie Greer finished second.
Freddie Allen III, Paul Gore, Tucker Conine, and Deron Dudley ran a time of 40.61 in the 4x100 relay as they finished second and broke a 21-year-old school record. Burton also finished in second in the men’s 400m hurdles with a personal best time of 52.18 that ranks 12th in the NCAA East Region.
HPU assistant coach Scott Houston set a meet record and a facility record with a clearance of 5.67m to win the men’s elite pole vault.