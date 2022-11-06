HIGH POINT — Building a three-goal while dominating the first half helped the High Point University men’s soccer team deal with a sticky situation in the second part of Sunday’s Big South semifinal match against USC Upstate at Vert Stadium.
Going a man down when Cooper Lindfelt got a red card with 35:27 left, the second-seeded Panthers maintained a clean sheet for all but the last 53 seconds and emerged with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Spartans.
“If you go on close out another 53 seconds and have a clean sheet against an attacking team as good as Upstate, it would be a phenomenal achievement in a tournament semifinal where they have to throw caution to the wind,” HPU head coach Zack Haines said. “We were 53 seconds away and to me that is as impressive as going up 3-nil in the first half. It was a bit of a weird the way things turned with that call but we’ll focus on the positive things from both halves and there were a lot of them.”
HPU will face top-seed Campbell in the championship match Saturday at Campbell, where the Camels defeated the Panthers in last year’s title game.
Noah Holmes, Jefferson Amaya and Ashon Perkins scored HPU’s goals as the Panthers outshot Upstate 11-4 and stayed in firm control throughout the first half.
Holmes tallied first, knocking in a header off a high arcing pass sent by Holland Rula from about 40 yards out along the left sideline. Rula booted the ball after taking a feed from Finn McRobb.
“It was difficult but we worked on it all week,” Holmes said of the header that produced his eighth goal of the season. “Holland delivered a perfect ball over the centerback and I timed it just right. I thought it was going to go over my head but it landed right on my noggin.”
Amaya zipped a penalty kick into the left corner of the net in the 35th minute and Perkins scored off a centering pass from Brendan Kruegar in the 41st minute.
Haines said the Panthers wanted to prove a point early after battling Upstate to a 1-1 tie last week.
“I liked that we were excellent going forward with the ball and were very clean tonight,’ Haines said. “We played at a high tempo and were able to open them up and unbalance them time and time again. I loved that we were aggressive without the ball and brought a high amount of intensity to the game. We worked hard on the defensive side and thought it was a well rounded performance.”
Lindfelt received the red card when he got his second yellow card in a matter of 35 seconds in the 54th minute. He was given the first yellow after pulling down a Spartan player and received the second for a handball trying to cut off a pass from reaching the goal.
With the three goal lead, HPU focused on defense for the rest of the match.
“You know you’re not going to create many chances, if any, going the other way,” Haines said. So you just have to be resolute defensively. When you are up 3-nil, you can do it. We knew as long as we kept numbers back and as long as we were solid, even at a man down, we could hold them. They threw 7,8,9 players at us the whole half and the way we dealt with it was impressive.”
The Spartans fired 11 shots in the second half but just three were on goal as they finished with five for the game. HPU keeper Holden Trent officially finished with four saves.
In the last seven minutes, three shots were blocked and another saved while three shots were off target. Upstate finally scored when a shot by Pablo Diaz was deflected into the net.
“The most difficult part for me was them possessing side to side and having to go right to left,” Holmes said. “If I don’t go right to left, they wind up with an open guy in the center and they break us down. It was just the distance we had to cover as a team and staying compact so they had to go around us instead of going through.”