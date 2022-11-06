newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Building a three-goal while dominating the first half helped the High Point University men’s soccer team deal with a sticky situation in the second part of Sunday’s Big South semifinal match against USC Upstate at Vert Stadium.

Going a man down when Cooper Lindfelt got a red card with 35:27 left, the second-seeded Panthers maintained a clean sheet for all but the last 53 seconds and emerged with a 3-1 victory over the third-seeded Spartans.

