HIGH POINT — High Point University is adding women’s rowing as its 17th NCAA Division I sport with the 2024-25 academic year targeted as its first season of competition.
Oak Hollow Lake, which hosts the North Carolina Rowing Championships each year and is one of the best regatta sites in the state, will serve as the home venue for the Panthers. A release said the school has outlined more than $7 million in program operations investment over the next five years and an additional capital investment with construction of a new HPU Boat House.
The timeline for the program projects the hiring of a head coach by June and the start of recruiting this summer.
The school has fielded a club rowing team for decades.
“We are very excited to add women’s rowing to our Division I sport offerings and we are committed to creating championship success,” HPU athletics director Dan Hauser said. “When you look at the last two programs we started at HPU (women’s and men’s lacrosse), both have quickly ascended to conference championships and national success in the NCAA Tournament. Rowing is the perfect fit at High Point University and with the amazing performance venue of Oak Hollow Lake, we are poised for greatness.”
A total of 91 schools have Division I rowing teams. HPU will be the third in the state of North Carolina, joining Duke and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and the sixth in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.