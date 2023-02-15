HIGH POINT — High Point University is adding women’s rowing as its 17th NCAA Division I sport with the 2024-25 academic year targeted as its first season of competition.

Oak Hollow Lake, which hosts the North Carolina Rowing Championships each year and is one of the best regatta sites in the state, will serve as the home venue for the Panthers. A release said the school has outlined more than $7 million in program operations investment over the next five years and an additional capital investment with construction of a new HPU Boat House.

