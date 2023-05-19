By ENTERPRISE STAFF
By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Around 80 golfers will tee off today in one of the city’s bigger amateur golf tournaments, the HPGA Memorial.
Both rounds of the 36-hole event will be contested at Blair Park. The field will be flighted for Sunday’s second round.
Heading the entries are Justin Franklin, Andrew Gates and Zach Arms — three golfers who made the championship flight in the recent Bud Kivett Memorial Tournament.