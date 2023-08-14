WALLBURG — High Point Christian showed plenty of fortitude in earning an early-season victory.
The Cougars, after trading wins in the first two sets, surged to win the third set and rallied big to win the fourth to beat Ledford 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Ledford.
“The girls were able to prove to themselves today that, even in a situation where it’s hot and I’m behind, if I put my mind and focus on my job, I can better the ball and better my team,” HPCA coach Rick Zayas said.
Cameron Martin had 13 kills and 12 digs in a strong overall effort to lead the Cougars (1-5), coming off a challenging weekend tournament at Calvary Day. Kinslee Britton added 26 assists, while Catie McDonald had five blocks.
“I think we fought really hard, which was different from what we saw this weekend,” said Martin, a junior outside hitter who missed last season with an ACL injury. “So, it was really encouraging to see us turn it around and play more together than we have been.”
HPCA used a 10-1 run late in the first set to gain the advantage. But the Panthers four times led by double digits in the second to even the match. The Cougars built a slim five-point late in the third before Ledford tied it 20-20.
But HPCA — keyed by a tip by Martin, an ace by Hailey Allred and a kill by McDonald — scored the final five points to regain the overall lead. Ledford, however, was in position to even the match once again late in the fourth.
The Panthers four times built seven-point leads — the final time at 21-14. But the Cougars finished the match with an 11-2 run to win it. A pair of aces by Britton and a pair of kills by Martin keyed a six-point run to pull within one.
Then, following back-to-back points by Ledford to lead 23-20, HPCA tallied the final five points to finish off the match — capped by an ace by Martin followed by a tip at the net by Maddie Henning for the last two points.
“I definitely think we just played more together,” Martin said. “We weren’t worried as much about what was happening around us. We were just more focused on our jobs, what we’re supposed to be doing and not freaking out.”
Savannah Stone had six kills and five aces for the Panthers (0-1), who were second in the NCHSAA Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference last year and reached the playoffs. Marlee Broos followed with five kills, while Kensie Price had 20 assists and Sanna Simpson had five digs.
“We didn’t have a scrimmage and it’s our first match obviously,” said Ledford coach Andy Peele, who pinpointed a couple service errors that tipped the balance. “We were a few points away from taking them to five. If you can do that with a young team against a team that’s that strong, you’ll take that any night.”
The Panthers play again today at Uwharrie Charter while the Cougars, who were second in the PTAC last year and reached the second round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs, host Hickory Grove on Friday.