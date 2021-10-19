HIGH POINT – High Point Christian started well and rolled into the second round of the state playoffs.
The Cougars scored three goals in the first half, tacked on another score late and downed Asheville Christian 4-0 on Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field in the opening round of the NCISAA 3A boys soccer playoffs.
“I think we played really well,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “From start to finish, this was the performance we wanted. We talked about it: Every playoff game you’ve got to bring it. Asheville Christian’s a good team. From the start, we set out on the right foot, put away chances early, and then you can just manage the game at that point.”
Seth Foster scored three goals to lead the Cougars (10-11), which will visit seventh-seeded Concord Academy in the second round Thursday. Franklin Cox also had a goal and two assists, while Jace Harris had an assist.
Asheville Christian finished with a 9-12 record.
“I thought we played pretty solid,” said Foster, a junior forward/midfielder. “We started off pretty strong – three goals. We pretty much controlled the game for the shutout.
“I think it was really important (to play well),” he added. “It just gives us confidence and momentum, especially heading into a game against a team we’ve already lost to.”
HPCA opened the scoring in the 12th minute, then scored again about 15 minutes later and tacked on a third just before halftime. The Cougars added one last score in the final minute as Foster got free along the back line.
“I just found the right runs,” Foster said. “Franklin had two assists to me. He played pretty good balls and I just placed them in the goal. It feels pretty good – especially in states. It gives us a boost.”
Connor Bullard got the shutout in goal, making six saves.
HPCA will next face Concord – which beat the Cougars 8-3 on Aug. 24. The winner of that match will face second-seeded Calvary Day on Saturday.
That would either be a rematch of last year’s state title match if Concord wins, or it would be a meeting of PTAC foes if the Cougars win.
“I feel we’re playing our best soccer here at the end of the year,” Beck said. “That’s where you want to be in the playoffs. Anything can happen – we saw that last year when we went on the road to Cary Christian and won in penalty kicks. I feel like we match up well with Concord.
“We’ve seen them already and get a chance to play them again. And now we’re full strength, where we weren’t full strength last time. It’s a comfortable spot to be in, to know who you’re playing – although they’re two very good teams. But to know tendencies, players and that kind of thing, it’s huge because you can prepare.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael