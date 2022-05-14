HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s baseball team took the early lead, scored a game-ending cascade of runs and defeated Cary Christian 11-1 in a NCISAA 3A quarterfinal contest stopped by run-rule in the fifth inning Saturday at Oak View Baptist Church.
The No.3 seeded Cougars, who had byes for the first two rounds, improved to 23-8 and moved on to play at No. 2 Hickory Grove Christian in the semifinals on Tuesday. Hickory Grove swept HPCA in the state championship series last year and defeated the Cougars in five innings earlier this year..
“Moving on this time of year is what it’s all about,” HPCA head coach Cory Gesell said.
HPCA took advantage of Cary miscues to score three in the first. Bryson King laced a two-run single after leadoff hitter Yates Sikes reached on an error and Owen Smith was hit by a pitch. King later scored when Jake Dunlap laced a triple.
Trace Aufderhar made it 4-0 when he smashed a homer to right in the fourth. After the Knights scored on one in the fifth on a throwing error, HPCA sent 10 batters to plate and scored seven runs to seal the victory as rain clouds became menacing.
Owen Smith led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on King’s second double as he went 2 for 3. After a walk, Johnson roped a single that scored King.
After Knight starter Reed Harvey was replaced after getting what turned out to be the only out of the inning, Aufderhar lined a single for his second RBI. Pinch hitter Nolan Flemming reached on an infield hit and loaded the bases. Sikes walked to force in a run, and an error on a grounder to first scored Aufderhar and Flemming. Pinch hitter Thomas Tickerhoff then laced a single that allowed Sikes to score the run that ended the game.
“We did a good job of stacking hits together,” Gesell said. “We’ve been working on situational hitting in batting practice and we did a good job of it today,”
Cougar starter Dylan Story was the winning pitcher as he allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one in 1 2/3 innings. King struck out three and walked one in the next 1 ⅓ innings. Tony Lopez worked the final two innings, allowing two hits, an unearned run, striking out three and walking one.
“We didn’t play a game this week,” Gesell said of the short stints for his pitchers. “So we wanted to get them back in game conditions and ready for next week.”
Harvey, who gave up eight runs, was the losing pitcher as Cary Christian ended its season at 9-8.
“Scoring three runs and taking the lead early was important,” Gesell said. “Their pitcher made some good pitches and got us to hit some pops ups. But, I think we wore him down and the last time thought the lineup, we had figured him out.”