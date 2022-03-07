HIGH POINT — With gusty winds whipping and light sprinkles of rain occasionally falling, High Point Christian’s girls soccer team thundered past Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference foe Caldwell Academy on Monday.
Left wing Caroline Dougherty scored a hat trick, and Juli Elger and Chloe Ashburn added two goals each as the Cougars controlled possession most of the way and posted a 7-0 shutout that ended minutes before a deluge swamped Correll Morris Field.
With the victory in the conference opener for both teams, HPCA bounced back from a season-opening overtime loss to Gaston Christian on Saturday.
“We lost our game on Friday so for us to come out and put this performance together was huge for us,” HPCA head coach Austin Beck said.
“We challenged the girls to make smart decisions with the ball. We had some good decision-making and moved the ball well. Our movement off the ball was great. You have to have all those pieces to keep it.”
Dougherty scored three of the Cougars’ first four goals as they led 4-0 at the half. She notched her first and second goals after HPCA sent the ball in its offensive third with long passes.
Dougherty drilled a shot past the Eagles’ keeper for the first score and maneuvered past the goalie and knocked in a short shot on the second. Her third goal came on a penalty kick in the 40th minute after she was tackled in the box.
“We’re alway looking for opportunities to play in behind and draw teams out,” Beck said of the long passes. ”We always challenge the girls as they move up the field and move the ball forward to look for the opportunities where we can play that knifing-through ball and get our players with speed and attacking ability a chance to get in on goal.”
Cameron Martin was credited with seven saves, one a spectacular diving stop, as she registered a clean sheet in goal. Ashburn dished two assists and Georgia Dorn had one.
“(Cameron) has really been fantastic in our two games,” Beck said. “I’ve been pleased with her as a freshman being able to gain some confidence and keeping the ball out of our net. We rely on her for that and in both games she has been incredible.”
HPCA travels to Forsyth Country Day for another conference contest on Friday.
