WINGATE – High Point Christian’s playoff run ended in heartbreak.
The second-seeded Cougars led by double digits midway through the fourth quarter, but top-seeded Asheville Christian rallied hard to force overtime and made a couple key plays in a close extra frame in defeating HPCA 48-44 in the NCISAA 3A girls basketball championship Saturday at Wingate.
“We fought hard,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “For the most part, we stuck to the game plan. We knew what’d work and what wouldn’t work. The biggest thing is that we played with confidence for most of that game.
“I think down the stretch it was that they’d been here before and we hadn’t. So, I think the lack of experience hurt us, but at the same time this group of 16 ladies set the foundation for years to come.
“This won’t be the last time for us.”
HPCA, after building an 11-point lead in the second and extending it to 14 in the third, still held an 11-point cushion with 4:21 left in regulation. But the Lions turned up the pressure on defense, forcing turnovers and misses, and made shots on offense – including a pair of critical 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds.
A long 3 from the left wing tied the score 42-42 with 11 seconds left in regulation. The Cougars, who made four of six free throws in the final minute and a half, had an opportunity to win on a runner near the basket just before time expired but missed.
HPCA briefly led during the opening minute of overtime, but Asheville Christian scored on back-to-back possessions to lead by two with 2:02 left. The Cougars, who missed on their final four possessions, caught a break when the Lions missed the front end of a one-and-one with 31.0 seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout with 19.3 seconds left, HPCA – which had won 13 straight in making its first finals appearance – had two attempts at tying the score but missed on the first and had the second blocked. The Lions corralled the loose ball and scored on the other end as time expired.
“We built the lead by being able to execute,” Drew said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch. We didn’t put good possessions together. We didn’t get stops on defense and then didn’t execute on offense.
“I think when we put good possessions together we had the lead. But the biggest thing was lack of execution and our inexperience.”
Emma Larios scored 19 points to lead three scorers for the Lions (17-9), who lost by a point in overtime to Concord Academy in last year’s championship game.
Kennedy Powell – a senior alongside Georgia Walls and Caroline Smith – scored 15 points as a strong inside presence for the Cougars (20-10), who reached the semifinals for the first time last year.
It was another big step forward for a program that struggled prior to Drew’s arrival. And HPCA, which won its first conference title this season, looks to be back.
“They’ve been everything to the program,” Drew said of the seniors. “They’ve been committed. They’ve been the most loving and the most hard-working. Without them, we couldn’t be where we are today.
“We have some again,” she said, looking ahead. “The Concord Academy loss at home in the semifinals fueled us to get here. And now getting here and losing, I think that’s going to fuel us again – every summer workout, fall workout and into the season. We have an edge and a chip going into it.”
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 48, HP CHRISTIAN 44
HPCA 5 15 12 10 2 – 44
ACA 7 6 11 18 6 – 48
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Kennedy Powell 15, Nadiya Hairston 13, Walker 8, Limbacher 4, Burkhart 4
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
Emma Larios 19, Elizabeth Harrington 15, Evangelina Paulk 14