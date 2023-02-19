HIGH POINT – Even with a bit of a slow start, High Point Christian had too many threats to be in any real trouble in its playoff opener.
The second-seeded Cougars raced away over the middle two quarters to beat seventh-seeded Arendell Parrott 72-38 on Saturday afternoon at HPCA in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A girls basketball playoffs.
HPCA, which received two byes to start the playoffs, will host third-seeded John Paul II in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“I thought we played well,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “I knew we’d have some type of rust to shake off because of that week off. But we just played together, we played hard. I just think our strength is that we’re so deep. We don’t rely on only one or two people to give our production. We really try to do that together.”
Angel Walker scored 14 points to lead HPCA (19-8), in the state semifinals for the third straight year. Nadiya Hairston added 13 points, followed by Sara Utley with 11 points and Anna Krajisnik with nine points as nine of the Cougars’ 10 players scored in a strong all-around effort that highlighted their depth and versatility.
“We expected to come out a little slow, but we didn’t come out too slow,” said Walker, a junior guard. “Layups and little things like that, but I feel like we still had our energy with the bench, fans and everybody being engaged and locked in. We did what we had to do and we played together.”
HPCA led almost the entire game but carried only a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Cougars opened the second on a 14-0 run – sparked by turnovers on defense and baskets by Courtney Taylor, Utley and Krajisnik – to push their advantage to 18 midway through the quarter.
HPCA, which shot 42% from the field for the game while holding the Patriots to 22%, maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. The Cougars, leading 35-16 at halftime, pushed their advantage to 30 in the third and to 34 in the final seconds of the game. They forced 22 turnovers while committing 12 of their own.
“I feel like it was more on the defensive end,” Walker said of the difference. “The second quarter we held them to six points. So I felt like that really carried over. Everybody was locked in, not letting their point guard run her plays, getting her tired and not letting (senior Hannah Dawson) shoot. I feel like that carried over to the offensive end, getting transition layups and free throws – all those things like that.”
Rachel Okonkwo scored 18 points to lead Parrott (17-9).
The winner of Tuesday's semifinal will face either top-seeded Concord Academy or fourth-seeded Asheville Christian, the defending state champion that defeated HPCA in overtime last season, in the state championship Saturday afternoon at Calvary Day.
“It feels great,” Drew said. “And, even for myself, take it one game at a time. Because it’s easy to look ahead to potentially next Saturday when you haven’t gotten past Tuesday. I think staying in the moment is big and sharpening what we’re weak on. And remembering that we’re in this together is going to be key for us moving into next week.”
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN GIRLS 72, ARENDELL PARROTT 38
Rachel Okonkwo 18, Ouano 7, Dawson 6, Myers 4, Wooten 2, Hille 1
Angel Walker 14, Nadiya Hairston 13, Sara Utley 11, Krajisnik 9, Taylor 7, Torrence 7, Couillard 5, Hayworth 4, Limbacher 2