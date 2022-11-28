HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian’s girls overcame an early deficit Saturday while High Point Christian’s boys made their early lead stick.
In the boys game, the Cougars gained the lead in the first quarter, stretched it to double digits in the middle quarters, and held on to beat rival Wesleyan Christian 47-41 in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase at Wesleyan.
In the girls game, the Trojans trailed by double digits early in the second but rallied the rest of the way to build a double-digit lead of their own in winning 54-41.
“We played well in spurts,” said HPCA boys coach Joseph Cooper, whose team reached the NCISAA 3A final last season. “We came out and were playing well. Then in the second quarter we relaxed a little bit. We started giving up rebounds, and we know that’s a crucial part of our success – getting rebounds."
Isaiah Sanders scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (1-2), who led 10-4 midway through the first and used a 7-1 run to lead by 11 midway through the second. Benny Limbacher followed with eight, while Toot Clay added seven.
“We didn’t do as good as we wanted to do, but we played as hard as we possibly could,” said Sanders, a junior guard.
Leading 24-18 at halftime, the Cougars, who expect to be without senior Darius Kane for an extended amount of time, pushed their lead to 16 in the third before the Trojans rallied back within reach.
Stephen McLamb scored 15 points to lead Wesleyan (1-3), while Jasean Williams added 11 points as the Trojans inched within three with 31 seconds left. But HPCA made three of four free throws to seal the outcome.
“I feel like we picked up the intensity down the stretch,” said Trojans coach Noah Adams, in his first season as varsity coach. “We definitely came out flat, and I think that’s what snowballed us into being down. We came out flat and they came out flying high, and we had to try to rise to the occasion.”
GIRLS GAME
Lily Pereira scored 15 points, including 11 in the second half, to key Wesleyan (2-3), which closed the half on a 13-5 run to pull within 23-21 at halftime. Taylor Hawley added 13 points, followed by Sarah Chrapliwy with 10 points.
“That’s about as high-level basketball game that you’ll see in this area,” Trojans coach Daniel McRae said. “High Point Christian is a phenomenal program and we’re really, really fortunate to come out with a win. I say that not as a cliche, but this was a really big win for us."
The Trojans, sparked by scores on their first seven possessions of the second half, went on a 22-4 run to lead by 16 with 1:22 left in the third. Wesleyan pushed its lead to 17 in the fourth and held on the rest of the way.
“It feels so good,” said Pereira, a Florida Southern recruit. “I’ve honestly been looking forward to this game since last season. They beat us in the last game we played them, and we’ve just been foaming at the mouth since then. We’ve been working hard and this was a game we’ve had circled on our calendar.”
Kylie Torrence scored 15 points to lead HPCA (1-2), which extended its six-point lead after the first to 10 a minute into the second. Nadia VonReichbauer added 13 points as the Cougars got as close as nine in the final minute.
“It was not a clean game,” said HPCA coach Brittany Drew, who led her team to the NCISAA 3A final last season. “If it was a cleaner game, I think it would’ve been a different outcome. All in all, it was a rivalry game. They wanted it and they took the cake today."
Both teams play again Tuesday. Wesleyan will host Forsyth Country Day, while HPCA will visit Providence Day.
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS 47, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 41
HPCA 14 10 14 9 – 47
WCA 9 9 11 12 – 41
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Isaiah Sanders 13, Limbacher 8, Clay 7, McCleod 4, Grier 4, Cathcart 4, Johnson 3, Baker 3, Cathey 1
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
Stephen McLamb 15, Jasean Williams 11, Little 3, Huffman 3, Jackson 3, Papciak 3, Morgan 2, Stricklin 1
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN GIRLS 54, HP CHRISTIAN 41
HPCA 12 11 6 12 – 41
WCA 6 15 22 11 – 54
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Kylie Torrence 15, Nadia VonReichbauer 13, Walker 4, Hairston 4, Krajisnik 3, Limbacher 2
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
Lily Pereira 15, Taylor Hawley 13, Sarah Chrapliwy 10, Cunningham 6, Carr 4, Tat 4, Browne 2